Coforge Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 6357.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6206.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Stock Price Today

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coforge opened at 6366.65 and closed at 6357.4. The stock reached a high of 6430 and a low of 6166 during the day. The market capitalization of Coforge is 38,323.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6788, while the 52-week low is 3565.2. The BSE volume for Coforge was 4124 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Coforge share price update :Coforge closed at ₹6357.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coforge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4124. The closing price for the shares was 6357.4.

