Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day, Coforge's open price was ₹6239.55 and the close price was ₹6206.05. The stock reached a high of ₹6321 and a low of ₹6203.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Coforge is ₹38472.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6788 and the 52-week low is ₹3565.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 39613 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.5%
|3 Months
|11.74%
|6 Months
|32.98%
|YTD
|-0.31%
|1 Year
|45.66%
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹6230.05. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 24.
On the last day of trading for Coforge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 39,613. The closing price for the shares was ₹6,206.05.
