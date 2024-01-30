Hello User
Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 6206.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6230.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Stock Price Today

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day, Coforge's open price was 6239.55 and the close price was 6206.05. The stock reached a high of 6321 and a low of 6203.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Coforge is 38472.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6788 and the 52-week low is 3565.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 39613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Coforge share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.5%
3 Months11.74%
6 Months32.98%
YTD-0.31%
1 Year45.66%
30 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹6230.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹6206.05

The current stock price of Coforge is 6230.05. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 24.

30 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹6206.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coforge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 39,613. The closing price for the shares was 6,206.05.

