Coforge Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9699.95 and closed at ₹9834.75, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹9699.95 and a low of ₹9480.80 during the day. Coforge's market capitalization stood at ₹64605.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹10017.95 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 10,241 shares, reflecting active trading.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8150.0, 15.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|11
|10
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 361 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9699.95 & ₹9480.8 yesterday to end at ₹9678.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend