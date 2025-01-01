Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2025, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 9834.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9678.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9699.95 and closed at 9834.75, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 9699.95 and a low of 9480.80 during the day. Coforge's market capitalization stood at 64605.89 crore, with a 52-week high of 10017.95 and a low of 4291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 10,241 shares, reflecting active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8150.0, 15.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 11500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8886
    Buy991110
    Hold4434
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell3334
01 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 371 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 422 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 361 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9834.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9699.95 & 9480.8 yesterday to end at 9678.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

