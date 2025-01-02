Coforge Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9747.9 and closed at ₹9660.65, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹9747.9 and a low of ₹9543.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64,375.89 crore, Coforge's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 6,442 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9731.9
|Support 1
|9529.65
|Resistance 2
|9839.55
|Support 2
|9435.05
|Resistance 3
|9934.15
|Support 3
|9327.4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8200.0, 14.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 159 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9747.9 & ₹9543.95 yesterday to end at ₹9625.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend