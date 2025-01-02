Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 9660.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9625.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9747.9 and closed at 9660.65, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 9747.9 and a low of 9543.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 64,375.89 crore, Coforge's performance reflects its 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 6,442 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19731.9Support 19529.65
Resistance 29839.55Support 29435.05
Resistance 39934.15Support 39327.4
02 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8200.0, 14.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 11500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8886
    Buy991010
    Hold4434
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell3334
02 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 166 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 418 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 159 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9660.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9747.9 & 9543.95 yesterday to end at 9625.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

