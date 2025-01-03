Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 9627.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9700 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9591.05 and closed at 9627.50, with a daily high of 9755 and a low matching the opening price. The company's market capitalization stood at 64,375.89 crore. Over the past year, Coforge reached a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,168 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 387 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 422 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 371 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9627.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9755 & 9591.05 yesterday to end at 9700. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

