Coforge Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9591.05 and closed at ₹9627.50, with a daily high of ₹9755 and a low matching the opening price. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹64,375.89 crore. Over the past year, Coforge reached a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,168 shares for the day.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 371 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9755 & ₹9591.05 yesterday to end at ₹9700. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend