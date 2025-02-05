Coforge Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8488.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹8456.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹8621.65 and a low of ₹8455.10 during the session. Coforge's market capitalization stands at ₹55,799.58 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 2,531 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8610.83 and 8562.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8562.73 and selling near hourly resistance 8610.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8629.13
|Support 1
|8587.73
|Resistance 2
|8646.97
|Support 2
|8564.17
|Resistance 3
|8670.53
|Support 3
|8546.33
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8526.20
|10 Days
|8621.10
|20 Days
|8847.12
|50 Days
|9025.69
|100 Days
|8199.27
|300 Days
|6842.82
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8621.65 & ₹8455.10 yesterday to end at ₹8621.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend