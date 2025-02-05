Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Coforge Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 8456.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8621.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 8488.85 and closed slightly lower at 8456.90. The stock experienced a high of 8621.65 and a low of 8455.10 during the session. Coforge's market capitalization stands at 55,799.58 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 2,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 12:34 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8610.83 and 8562.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8562.73 and selling near hourly resistance 8610.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18629.13Support 18587.73
Resistance 28646.97Support 28564.17
Resistance 38670.53Support 38546.33
05 Feb 2025, 12:24 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days8526.20
10 Days8621.10
20 Days8847.12
50 Days9025.69
100 Days8199.27
300 Days6842.82
05 Feb 2025, 12:23 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Feb 2025, 12:10 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8456.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8621.65 & 8455.10 yesterday to end at 8621.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.