Coforge Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8488.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹8456.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹8623.40 and a low of ₹8455.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹56,909 crore, Coforge's performance reflects a notable range compared to its 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 4,460 shares.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 16.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 297 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8623.40 & ₹8455.10 yesterday to end at ₹8510. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.