Coforge Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 8456.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8510 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 8488.85 and closed slightly lower at 8456.90. The stock experienced a high of 8623.40 and a low of 8455.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 56,909 crore, Coforge's performance reflects a notable range compared to its 52-week high of 10,017.95 and low of 4,291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 4,460 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9900.0, 16.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy1010910
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4433
06 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 302 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 644 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 297 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8456.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8623.40 & 8455.10 yesterday to end at 8510. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

