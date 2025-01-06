Coforge Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9701.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹9700. The stock reached a high of ₹9740.7 and a low of ₹9535, reflecting volatility during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64650.69 crore, Coforge's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of ₹10017.95 and low of ₹4291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6492 shares for the day.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 300 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9740.7 & ₹9535 yesterday to end at ₹9667. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend