Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coforge Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 9700 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9667 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9701.05 and closed slightly lower at 9700. The stock reached a high of 9740.7 and a low of 9535, reflecting volatility during the day. With a market capitalization of 64650.69 crore, Coforge's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of 10017.95 and low of 4291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6492 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 306 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 418 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 300 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9700 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9740.7 & 9535 yesterday to end at 9667. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.