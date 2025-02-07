Coforge Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8585 and closed at ₹8502.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8608.60 and a low of ₹8494 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹56,919.53 crore, Coforge's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,270 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8595.7
|Support 1
|8465.8
|Resistance 2
|8672.75
|Support 2
|8412.95
|Resistance 3
|8725.6
|Support 3
|8335.9
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 16.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 240 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8608.60 & ₹8494 yesterday to end at ₹8517.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.