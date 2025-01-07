Coforge Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9669.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹9669.6, with a daily high of ₹9753.6 and a low of ₹9597.8. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹64,397.29 crore. Over the past year, Coforge reached a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6,610 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9711.03
|Support 1
|9559.03
|Resistance 2
|9807.52
|Support 2
|9503.52
|Resistance 3
|9863.03
|Support 3
|9407.03
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8400.0, 12.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 331 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9753.6 & ₹9597.8 yesterday to end at ₹9633.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend