Coforge Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 9669.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9633.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9669.25 and closed slightly higher at 9669.6, with a daily high of 9753.6 and a low of 9597.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 64,397.29 crore. Over the past year, Coforge reached a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6,610 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19711.03Support 19559.03
Resistance 29807.52Support 29503.52
Resistance 39863.03Support 39407.03
07 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8400.0, 12.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 11710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9886
    Buy991010
    Hold3434
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell3334
07 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 337 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 421 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 331 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9669.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9753.6 & 9597.8 yesterday to end at 9633.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

