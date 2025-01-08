Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 9618.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9513.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9600.55 and closed at 9633.65, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 9777.95 and a low of 9570.35 during the day. Coforge's market capitalization stood at 64,397.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05, with a trading volume of 5,760 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:38:23 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹9513.35, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹9618.75

Coforge Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has broken the first support of 9548.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 9479.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of 9479.4 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:21:05 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has declined by 1.29%, currently trading at 9,495.00. Over the past year, however, Coforge shares have appreciated by 58.74%, reaching 9,495.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 10.20% increase, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.44%
3 Months37.16%
6 Months67.0%
YTD-0.44%
1 Year58.74%
08 Jan 2025, 08:50:19 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19732.05Support 19548.3
Resistance 29846.9Support 29479.4
Resistance 39915.8Support 39364.55
08 Jan 2025, 08:33:47 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8650.0, 10.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 11710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9886
    Buy991010
    Hold3434
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell3334
08 Jan 2025, 08:21:15 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 612 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 435 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 606 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01:13 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9633.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9777.95 & 9570.35 yesterday to end at 9618.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

