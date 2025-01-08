Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9600.55 and closed at ₹9633.65, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹9777.95 and a low of ₹9570.35 during the day. Coforge's market capitalization stood at ₹64,397.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05, with a trading volume of 5,760 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has broken the first support of ₹9548.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹9479.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹9479.4 then there can be further negative price movement.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has declined by 1.29%, currently trading at ₹9,495.00. Over the past year, however, Coforge shares have appreciated by 58.74%, reaching ₹9,495.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 10.20% increase, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.44%
|3 Months
|37.16%
|6 Months
|67.0%
|YTD
|-0.44%
|1 Year
|58.74%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9732.05
|Support 1
|9548.3
|Resistance 2
|9846.9
|Support 2
|9479.4
|Resistance 3
|9915.8
|Support 3
|9364.55
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8650.0, 10.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 606 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9777.95 & ₹9570.35 yesterday to end at ₹9618.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend