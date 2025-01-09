Coforge Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9558.75 and closed at ₹9618.75, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹9631.05 and dipped to a low of ₹9374.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64,320.06 crore, Coforge's shares traded at a volume of 5,332 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹10,017.95, while the low is ₹4,291.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 243 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9631.05 & ₹9374.5 yesterday to end at ₹9587.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend