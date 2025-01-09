Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 9618.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9587.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9558.75 and closed at 9618.75, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 9631.05 and dipped to a low of 9374.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 64,320.06 crore, Coforge's shares traded at a volume of 5,332 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 10,017.95, while the low is 4,291.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 249 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 427 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 243 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9618.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9631.05 & 9374.5 yesterday to end at 9587.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

