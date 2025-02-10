Coforge Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8607.85 and closed at ₹8517.95, experiencing a high of ₹8618.75 and a low of ₹8460.50. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹56,968.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Coforge reached a high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 4,538 shares, reflecting market activity for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8626.55
|Support 1
|8461.3
|Resistance 2
|8703.4
|Support 2
|8372.9
|Resistance 3
|8791.8
|Support 3
|8296.05
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 16.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 301 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8618.75 & ₹8460.50 yesterday to end at ₹8525.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend