Coforge Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 10 Feb 2025, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 8517.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8525.30 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 8607.85 and closed at 8517.95, experiencing a high of 8618.75 and a low of 8460.50. The company’s market capitalization stood at 56,968.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Coforge reached a high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 4,538 shares, reflecting market activity for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18626.55Support 18461.3
Resistance 28703.4Support 28372.9
Resistance 38791.8Support 38296.05
10 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9900.0, 16.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy1010910
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4443
10 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 306 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 593 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 301 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8517.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8618.75 & 8460.50 yesterday to end at 8525.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

