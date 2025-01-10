Coforge Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9558.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹9548. The stock reached a high of ₹9600 and a low of ₹9259.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹62,008.55 crore, Coforge's stock performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,241 shares traded.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9499.67
|Support 1
|9161.82
|Resistance 2
|9723.68
|Support 2
|9047.98
|Resistance 3
|9837.52
|Support 3
|8823.97
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8425.0, 9.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 249 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9600 & ₹9259.6 yesterday to end at ₹9293.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.