Coforge Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8535 and closed slightly lower at ₹8525.30. The stock reached a high of ₹8550.15 and a low of ₹8384 during the session. Coforge's market capitalization stands at ₹56052.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹10017.95 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6922 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 269 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8550.15 & ₹8384 yesterday to end at ₹8388.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.