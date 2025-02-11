Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 8525.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8388.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 8535 and closed slightly lower at 8525.30. The stock reached a high of 8550.15 and a low of 8384 during the session. Coforge's market capitalization stands at 56052.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 10017.95 and a low of 4291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6922 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 276 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 562 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 269 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8525.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8550.15 & 8384 yesterday to end at 8388.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

