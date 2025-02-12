Coforge Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8388.30 and closed at ₹8413.50, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹8444.20 and a low of ₹8070.95 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹54,076.55 crore, Coforge's performance remains strong, despite its 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,711 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 2.13%, currently trading at ₹7920.00. Over the past year, Coforge shares have experienced a 29.17% increase, reaching ₹7920.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.69%
|3 Months
|9.56%
|6 Months
|45.21%
|YTD
|-11.66%
|1 Year
|29.17%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8342.5
|Support 1
|7949.15
|Resistance 2
|8602.45
|Support 2
|7815.75
|Resistance 3
|8735.85
|Support 3
|7555.8
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 22.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 255 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8444.20 & ₹8070.95 yesterday to end at ₹8092.50. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.