Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 8004.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7926.45 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 7899.95 and closed at 8092.50, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 8127.20 and a low of 7839.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 53,356.37 crore. Over the past year, Coforge's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05, with a trading volume of 39,225 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7926.45, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹8004.05

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7926.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7846.42 and 8152.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7846.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8152.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has remained unchanged at 8004.05 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 29.17%, reaching the same price of 8004.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.69%
3 Months9.56%
6 Months45.21%
YTD-11.66%
1 Year29.17%
13 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18152.07Support 17846.42
Resistance 28295.18Support 27683.88
Resistance 38457.72Support 37540.77
13 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9900.0, 24.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy1010910
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4443
13 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 1177 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 582 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 102.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1137 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8092.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8127.20 & 7839.55 yesterday to end at 7978.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

