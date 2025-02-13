Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7899.95 and closed at ₹8092.50, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹8127.20 and a low of ₹7839.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹53,356.37 crore. Over the past year, Coforge's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05, with a trading volume of 39,225 shares on BSE.
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at ₹7926.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7846.42 and ₹8152.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7846.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8152.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has remained unchanged at ₹8004.05 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 29.17%, reaching the same price of ₹8004.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.69%
|3 Months
|9.56%
|6 Months
|45.21%
|YTD
|-11.66%
|1 Year
|29.17%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8152.07
|Support 1
|7846.42
|Resistance 2
|8295.18
|Support 2
|7683.88
|Resistance 3
|8457.72
|Support 3
|7540.77
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 24.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 102.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1137 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8127.20 & ₹7839.55 yesterday to end at ₹7978.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.