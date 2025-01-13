Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 13 Jan 2025, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 9276.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9467.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9346 and closed at 9276.8, marking a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 9535 and a low of 9276.8 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 63,170.54 crore. Over the past year, Coforge's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05, with a trading volume of 17,403 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19542.95Support 19263.65
Resistance 29685.75Support 29127.15
Resistance 39822.25Support 38984.35
13 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8425.0, 11.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 11710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9886
    Buy99910
    Hold3444
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4334
13 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 642 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 422 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 625 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9276.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9535 & 9276.8 yesterday to end at 9467.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

