Coforge Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9346 and closed at ₹9276.8, marking a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹9535 and a low of ₹9276.8 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹63,170.54 crore. Over the past year, Coforge's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05, with a trading volume of 17,403 shares on BSE.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9542.95
|Support 1
|9263.65
|Resistance 2
|9685.75
|Support 2
|9127.15
|Resistance 3
|9822.25
|Support 3
|8984.35
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8425.0, 11.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 625 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9535 & ₹9276.8 yesterday to end at ₹9467.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.