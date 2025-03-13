Coforge Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge's stock opened at ₹7400.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹7393.40. The stock reached a high of ₹7459.55 and a low of ₹7307.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹48,852.73 crore, Coforge's shares have seen a significant fluctuation over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹10017.95 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE volume was recorded at 3,467 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7396.8 & a low of 7307.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 7363.52 and 7326.18 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7383.13
|Support 1
|7293.43
|Resistance 2
|7434.82
|Support 2
|7255.42
|Resistance 3
|7472.83
|Support 3
|7203.73
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7459.55 & ₹7307.10 yesterday to end at ₹7327.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.