Coforge Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 7393.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7327.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge's stock opened at 7400.90 and closed slightly lower at 7393.40. The stock reached a high of 7459.55 and a low of 7307.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 48,852.73 crore, Coforge's shares have seen a significant fluctuation over the past year, with a 52-week high of 10017.95 and a low of 4291.05. The BSE volume was recorded at 3,467 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7396.8 & a low of 7307.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 7363.52 and 7326.18 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17383.13Support 17293.43
Resistance 27434.82Support 27255.42
Resistance 37472.83Support 37203.73
13 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7393.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7459.55 & 7307.10 yesterday to end at 7327.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

