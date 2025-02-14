Coforge Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8060.45 and closed at ₹8004.05, experiencing a high of ₹8067.50 and a low of ₹7834. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,476.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 7,547 shares, reflecting market activity around the stock.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8023.85
|Support 1
|7783.95
|Resistance 2
|8166.85
|Support 2
|7687.05
|Resistance 3
|8263.75
|Support 3
|7544.05
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 26.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 344 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8067.50 & ₹7834 yesterday to end at ₹7853. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.