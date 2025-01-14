Coforge Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Hello User
Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -7.14 %. The stock closed at 9395.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8724.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9306.35 and closed at 9395.45, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 9306.4 and a low of 8673.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 58,204.78 crore, Coforge has a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 8,269 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9395.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9306.4 & 8673.85 yesterday to end at 8724.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

