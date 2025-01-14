Coforge Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9306.35 and closed at ₹9395.45, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹9306.4 and a low of ₹8673.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹58,204.78 crore, Coforge has a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 8,269 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
