Coforge Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8795.95 and closed at ₹8705.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8798.90 and a low of ₹8544 during the session. The market capitalization stands at approximately ₹57,448.26 crore. Over the past year, Coforge's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05, with a trading volume of 7,184 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8425.0, 1.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 82.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 860 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8798.9 & ₹8544 yesterday to end at ₹8593.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.