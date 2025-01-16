Coforge Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8600 and closed slightly higher at ₹8600.2. The stock experienced a high of ₹8714.45 and a low of ₹8481.95 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,387.75 crore. Over the past year, Coforge reached a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The trading volume on BSE was 6,567 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8702.42
|Support 1
|8466.42
|Resistance 2
|8827.88
|Support 2
|8355.88
|Resistance 3
|8938.42
|Support 3
|8230.42
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8425.0, 2.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 82.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 860 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8714.45 & ₹8481.95 yesterday to end at ₹8598. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.