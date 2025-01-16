Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coforge Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 8600.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8598 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 8600 and closed slightly higher at 8600.2. The stock experienced a high of 8714.45 and a low of 8481.95 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at 57,387.75 crore. Over the past year, Coforge reached a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The trading volume on BSE was 6,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18702.42Support 18466.42
Resistance 28827.88Support 28355.88
Resistance 38938.42Support 38230.42
16 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8425.0, 2.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 11710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9986
    Buy99910
    Hold3344
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4334
16 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 868 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 476 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 82.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 860 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8600.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8714.45 & 8481.95 yesterday to end at 8598. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.