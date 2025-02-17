Coforge Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge's stock opened at ₹7989.95 and closed at ₹7873.55, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹7989.95 and a low of ₹7678.90 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹51854.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹10017.95 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 11,952 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7935.33
|Support 1
|7654.28
|Resistance 2
|8086.72
|Support 2
|7524.62
|Resistance 3
|8216.38
|Support 3
|7373.23
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 27.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 472 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7989.95 & ₹7678.90 yesterday to end at ₹7760. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.