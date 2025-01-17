Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 8586.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8751.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 8625 and closed at 8586.2, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 8960 and a low of 8625 during the session. With a market capitalization of 58377.27 crore, Coforge has seen significant price movement over the past year, with a 52-week high of 10017.95 and a low of 4291.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 9573 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8586.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8960 & 8625 yesterday to end at 8751.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

