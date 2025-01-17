Coforge Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8625 and closed at ₹8586.2, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8960 and a low of ₹8625 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58377.27 crore, Coforge has seen significant price movement over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹10017.95 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 9573 shares traded.
17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
