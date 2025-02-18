Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coforge Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Coforge Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -1.40 %. The stock closed at 7796.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7687.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 7652.05 and closed at 7796.60, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 7717.40 and a low of 7493.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 51,371.89 crore, Coforge’s performance indicates strong investor interest, evidenced by a BSE volume of 22,520 shares traded. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 10,017.95 and above the low of 4,291.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:18:30 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at 7763.50. Over the past year, the price of Coforge shares has risen by 15.28% to reach 7763.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% increase, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.68%
3 Months-2.33%
6 Months26.81%
YTD-20.48%
1 Year15.28%
18 Feb 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17789.28Support 17534.43
Resistance 27896.57Support 27386.87
Resistance 38044.13Support 37279.58
18 Feb 2025, 08:32:13 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9900.0, 28.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy1010910
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4443
18 Feb 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 497 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 592 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 475 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:04:29 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7796.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7717.40 & 7493.15 yesterday to end at 7687.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

