Coforge Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7652.05 and closed at ₹7796.60, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹7717.40 and a low of ₹7493.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹51,371.89 crore, Coforge’s performance indicates strong investor interest, evidenced by a BSE volume of 22,520 shares traded. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and above the low of ₹4,291.05.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at ₹7763.50. Over the past year, the price of Coforge shares has risen by 15.28% to reach ₹7763.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% increase, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.68%
|3 Months
|-2.33%
|6 Months
|26.81%
|YTD
|-20.48%
|1 Year
|15.28%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7789.28
|Support 1
|7534.43
|Resistance 2
|7896.57
|Support 2
|7386.87
|Resistance 3
|8044.13
|Support 3
|7279.58
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 28.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 475 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7717.40 & ₹7493.15 yesterday to end at ₹7687.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.