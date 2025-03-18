Explore
Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge closed today at 7515.05, up 2.12% from yesterday's 7359.10
Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge closed today at ₹7515.05, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹7359.10

11 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 7359.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7515.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Highlights Premium
Coforge Share Price Highlights

Coforge Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 7301.25 and closed slightly lower at 7294.35. The stock reached a high of 7391.95 and a low of 7230.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 49,061.07 crore, Coforge's 52-week high stands at 10,017.95, while the 52-week low is 4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 7,022 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:14 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Shareholding information

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge has a 35.80% MF holding & 42.55% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 35.52% in to 35.80% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 42.09% in to 42.55% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:34:48 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Coforge has a ROE of 24.09% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 20.06% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 23.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:01:47 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Coforge has delivered a EPS growth of 20.92% & a revenue growth of 25.33% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 111398.00 cr which is 21.36% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 49.46% for revenue & 36.25% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:33:13 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9400.0, 25.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy88109
    Hold4434
    Sell4333
    Strong Sell3443
18 Mar 2025, 06:05:10 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price increased by 2.12% today, reaching 7515.05, while its competitors showed mixed results. Kpit Technologies experienced a decline, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software, Pb Fintech, and Mphasis saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7594.0109.951.4713203.67052.2566031.48
Pb Fintech1447.087.156.412254.951091.366577.92
Coforge7515.05155.952.1210017.954291.0550100.74
Mphasis2295.3596.154.373239.552171.043596.96
Kpit Technologies1242.0-8.0-0.641928.751142.1534091.79
18 Mar 2025, 05:35:36 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge stock today experienced a low of 7342.65 and a high of 7598.30. This range indicates a fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the day.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51:17 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed today at ₹7515.05, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹7359.10

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price closed the day at 7515.05 - a 2.12% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7660.37 , 7755.93 , 7916.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7404.62 , 7244.43 , 7148.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:46:59 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -26.41% lower than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 26.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 7515.05, reflecting a decline of 2.12%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 03:30:00 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:11:31 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7577.25, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹7359.10

Coforge Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of 7439.08 & second resistance of 7502.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7606.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 7606.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:57:13 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7510.40
10 Days7490.61
20 Days7590.16
50 Days8299.57
100 Days8403.03
300 Days7224.83
18 Mar 2025, 02:55:00 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:47:11 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -16.33% lower than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 16.33% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 7510.05, reflecting a decline of 2.05%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is an increase in price accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential continuation of falling prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:36:42 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7542.43 and 7486.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7486.18 and selling near hourly resistance 7542.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17509.93Support 17495.03
Resistance 27519.87Support 27490.07
Resistance 37524.83Support 37480.13
18 Mar 2025, 02:13:15 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:03:01 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7513.30, up 2.10% from yesterday's ₹7359.10

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of 7439.08 & second resistance of 7502.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7606.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 7606.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:49:03 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -10.83% lower than yesterday

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's trading volume until 1 PM is down by 10.83% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 7507, reflecting a decrease of 2.01%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33:01 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7541.25 & a low of 7485.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 7529.35 and 7516.7 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17542.43Support 17486.18
Resistance 27569.97Support 27457.47
Resistance 37598.68Support 37429.93
18 Mar 2025, 01:04:32 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge stock experienced a day's low of 7342.65 and reached a high of 7598.30. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 255.65 for the day, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.

18 Mar 2025, 12:49:31 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.20% lower than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 13.20% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 7489.25, reflecting a decline of 1.77%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price paired with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:35:08 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7579.95 & a low of 7542.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 7535.53 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 7512.62 & 7490.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17567.3Support 17529.35
Resistance 27592.6Support 27516.7
Resistance 37605.25Support 37491.4
18 Mar 2025, 12:24:18 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7510.40
10 Days7490.61
20 Days7590.16
50 Days8299.57
100 Days8403.03
300 Days7224.83
18 Mar 2025, 12:21:36 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:12:20 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7549.10, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹7359.10

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of 7439.08 & second resistance of 7502.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7606.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 7606.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:49:37 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.74% lower than yesterday

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 1.74% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 7567.85, reflecting a decline of 2.84%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decrease in value.

18 Mar 2025, 11:35:07 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7632.87 and 7474.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7474.57 and selling near hourly resistance 7632.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17580.43Support 17535.53
Resistance 27602.42Support 27512.62
Resistance 37625.33Support 37490.63
18 Mar 2025, 11:22:12 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7551.15, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹7359.10

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of 7439.08 & second resistance of 7502.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7606.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 7606.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:14:14 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price increased by 2.58% today, reaching 7549, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Kpit Technologies is experiencing a decline, other peers like Oracle Financial Services Software, Pb Fintech, and Mphasis are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7568.9584.91.1313203.67052.2565813.66
Pb Fintech1400.540.652.992254.951091.364438.41
Coforge7549.0189.92.5810017.954291.0550327.08
Mphasis2274.7575.553.443239.552171.043205.69
Kpit Technologies1227.0-23.0-1.841928.751142.1533680.05
18 Mar 2025, 11:01:06 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:50:54 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.72% higher than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 5.72% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at 7564.35, reflecting a rise of 2.79%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement along with increased volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:33:00 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7598.3 & a low of 7440.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17632.87Support 17474.57
Resistance 27694.73Support 27378.13
Resistance 37791.17Support 37316.27
18 Mar 2025, 10:11:39 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:52:16 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge's share price increased by 1.71% today, reaching 7485, while its competitors displayed mixed results. Kpit Technologies experienced a decline, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software, Pb Fintech, and Mphasis saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.79% and 0.78%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7551.567.450.913203.67052.2565661.93
Pb Fintech1389.029.152.142254.951091.363909.28
Coforge7485.0125.91.7110017.954291.0549900.41
Mphasis2266.0566.853.043239.552171.043040.45
Kpit Technologies1232.5-17.5-1.41928.751142.1533831.02
18 Mar 2025, 09:34:26 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7476.45, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹7359.10

Coforge Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of 7439.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7502.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 7502.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:21:22 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has increased by 0.27%, currently trading at 7,379.00. Over the past year, Coforge shares have appreciated by 20.41%, reaching 7,379.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.44%
3 Months-12.57%
6 Months5.38%
YTD-23.78%
1 Year20.41%
18 Mar 2025, 08:49:13 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17439.08Support 17271.18
Resistance 27502.92Support 27167.12
Resistance 37606.98Support 37103.28
18 Mar 2025, 08:31:38 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 421 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 717 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 414 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00:43 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7294.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7391.95 & 7230.35 yesterday to end at 7359.10. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

