Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge closed today at 7515.05, up 2.12% from yesterday's 7359.10

Coforge Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7301.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹7294.35. The stock reached a high of ₹7391.95 and a low of ₹7230.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹49,061.07 crore, Coforge's 52-week high stands at ₹10,017.95, while the 52-week low is ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 7,022 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge has a 35.80% MF holding & 42.55% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 35.52% in to 35.80% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 42.09% in to 42.55% in quarter.
Coforge has a ROE of 24.09% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 20.06% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 23.00% respectively.
Coforge has delivered a EPS growth of 20.92% & a revenue growth of 25.33% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 111398.00 cr which is 21.36% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 49.46% for revenue & 36.25% in profit for the quarter 4.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9400.0, 25.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price increased by 2.12% today, reaching ₹7515.05, while its competitors showed mixed results. Kpit Technologies experienced a decline, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software, Pb Fintech, and Mphasis saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7594.0
|109.95
|1.47
|13203.6
|7052.25
|66031.48
|Pb Fintech
|1447.0
|87.15
|6.41
|2254.95
|1091.3
|66577.92
|Coforge
|7515.05
|155.95
|2.12
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50100.74
|Mphasis
|2295.35
|96.15
|4.37
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43596.96
|Kpit Technologies
|1242.0
|-8.0
|-0.64
|1928.75
|1142.15
|34091.79
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge stock today experienced a low of ₹7342.65 and a high of ₹7598.30. This range indicates a fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the day.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price closed the day at ₹7515.05 - a 2.12% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7660.37 , 7755.93 , 7916.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7404.62 , 7244.43 , 7148.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Coforge Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 26.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7515.05, reflecting a decline of 2.12%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Coforge Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of ₹7439.08 & second resistance of ₹7502.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7606.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹7606.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7510.40
|10 Days
|7490.61
|20 Days
|7590.16
|50 Days
|8299.57
|100 Days
|8403.03
|300 Days
|7224.83
Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Coforge Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 16.33% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7510.05, reflecting a decline of 2.05%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is an increase in price accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential continuation of falling prices.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7542.43 and 7486.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7486.18 and selling near hourly resistance 7542.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7509.93
|Support 1
|7495.03
|Resistance 2
|7519.87
|Support 2
|7490.07
|Resistance 3
|7524.83
|Support 3
|7480.13
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of ₹7439.08 & second resistance of ₹7502.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7606.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹7606.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's trading volume until 1 PM is down by 10.83% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹7507, reflecting a decrease of 2.01%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7541.25 & a low of 7485.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 7529.35 and 7516.7 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7542.43
|Support 1
|7486.18
|Resistance 2
|7569.97
|Support 2
|7457.47
|Resistance 3
|7598.68
|Support 3
|7429.93
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge stock experienced a day's low of ₹7342.65 and reached a high of ₹7598.30. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹255.65 for the day, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.
Coforge Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 13.20% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹7489.25, reflecting a decline of 1.77%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price paired with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7579.95 & a low of 7542.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 7535.53 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 7512.62 & 7490.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7567.3
|Support 1
|7529.35
|Resistance 2
|7592.6
|Support 2
|7516.7
|Resistance 3
|7605.25
|Support 3
|7491.4
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7510.40
|10 Days
|7490.61
|20 Days
|7590.16
|50 Days
|8299.57
|100 Days
|8403.03
|300 Days
|7224.83
Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of ₹7439.08 & second resistance of ₹7502.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7606.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹7606.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 1.74% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7567.85, reflecting a decline of 2.84%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decrease in value.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7632.87 and 7474.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7474.57 and selling near hourly resistance 7632.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7580.43
|Support 1
|7535.53
|Resistance 2
|7602.42
|Support 2
|7512.62
|Resistance 3
|7625.33
|Support 3
|7490.63
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of ₹7439.08 & second resistance of ₹7502.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7606.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹7606.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Coforge Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 5.72% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at ₹7564.35, reflecting a rise of 2.79%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement along with increased volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7598.3 & a low of 7440.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7632.87
|Support 1
|7474.57
|Resistance 2
|7694.73
|Support 2
|7378.13
|Resistance 3
|7791.17
|Support 3
|7316.27
Coforge Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of ₹7439.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7502.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹7502.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has increased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹7,379.00. Over the past year, Coforge shares have appreciated by 20.41%, reaching ₹7,379.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.44%
|3 Months
|-12.57%
|6 Months
|5.38%
|YTD
|-23.78%
|1 Year
|20.41%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7439.08
|Support 1
|7271.18
|Resistance 2
|7502.92
|Support 2
|7167.12
|Resistance 3
|7606.98
|Support 3
|7103.28
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 414 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7391.95 & ₹7230.35 yesterday to end at ₹7359.10. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.