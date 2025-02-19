Coforge Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7676.90 and closed at ₹7684.70, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹7787.45 and dipped to a low of ₹7535 during the day. Coforge's market capitalization stood at ₹51,328.45 crore. The shares traded on BSE totaled 10,420. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 532 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7787.45 & ₹7535 yesterday to end at ₹7681.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.