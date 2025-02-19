Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 7684.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7681.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 7676.90 and closed at 7684.70, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 7787.45 and dipped to a low of 7535 during the day. Coforge's market capitalization stood at 51,328.45 crore. The shares traded on BSE totaled 10,420. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 543 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 601 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 532 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7684.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7787.45 & 7535 yesterday to end at 7681.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

