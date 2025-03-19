Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge closed today at 7554.40, down -0.30% from yesterday's 7577.25
BackBack

Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge closed today at ₹7554.40, down -0.30% from yesterday's ₹7577.25

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2025, by -0.30 %. The stock closed at 7577.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7554.40 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Highlights Premium
Coforge Share Price Highlights

Coforge Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 7382.70 and closed slightly lower at 7359.10. The stock reached a high of 7598.30 and a low of 7342.65 during the session. Coforge's market capitalization stood at 50,100.74 crore, reflecting its significant market presence. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05, with a trading volume of 6,253 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:09 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Shareholding information

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge has a 35.80% MF holding & 42.55% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 35.52% in to 35.80% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 42.09% in to 42.55% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:33:43 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Coforge has a ROE of 24.09% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 20.06% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 23.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:03:43 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Coforge has delivered a EPS growth of 20.92% & a revenue growth of 25.33% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 111398.00 cr which is 21.36% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 49.46% for revenue & 36.25% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:35:35 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9400.0, 24.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy88109
    Hold4434
    Sell4333
    Strong Sell3443
19 Mar 2025, 06:00:45 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price declined by 0.30% today, reaching 7554.40, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Mphasis is experiencing a drop, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software, Pb Fintech, and Kpit Technologies are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7667.180.21.0613203.67052.2566667.1
Pb Fintech1547.994.96.532254.951091.371220.43
Coforge7554.4-22.85-0.310017.954291.0550363.08
Mphasis2293.0-2.35-0.13239.552171.043552.33
Kpit Technologies1262.220.11.621928.751142.1534646.26
19 Mar 2025, 05:32:14 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 7365 and a high of 7592.80. This indicates a fluctuation of 227.80, showcasing the stock's volatility within the session. Investors may find these price points significant for future trading decisions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:01 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed today at ₹7554.40, down -0.30% from yesterday's ₹7577.25

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price closed the day at 7554.40 - a 0.3% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7629.8 , 7730.35 , 7863.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7396.55 , 7263.85 , 7163.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:47:36 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 31.19% higher than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 31.19% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 7554.40, reflecting a decrease of 0.30%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price change coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30:00 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:14:16 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7549.10, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹7577.25

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7549.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7404.62 and 7660.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7404.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7660.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:57:08 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:55:05 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7510.40
10 Days7490.61
20 Days7590.16
50 Days8299.57
100 Days8403.03
300 Days7224.83
19 Mar 2025, 02:50:28 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 32.09% higher than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 32.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 7541.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.47%. Volume traded serves as a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:33:02 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7570.0 & a low of 7486.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 7517.82 and 7552.08, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17587.63Support 17504.13
Resistance 27620.57Support 27453.57
Resistance 37671.13Support 37420.63
19 Mar 2025, 02:12:54 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9400.0, 24.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy88109
    Hold4434
    Sell4333
    Strong Sell3443
19 Mar 2025, 02:07:58 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7548.30, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹7577.25

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7548.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7404.62 and 7660.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7404.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7660.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:49:20 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 17.14% higher than yesterday

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 17.14% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 7500, reflecting a decrease of 1.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume may signal a further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35:42 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7505.0 & a low of 7423.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17517.82Support 17436.47
Resistance 27552.08Support 27389.38
Resistance 37599.17Support 37355.12
19 Mar 2025, 01:06:16 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 7365 and a high of 7569.95. The day's performance reflects a moderate fluctuation, indicating potential investor interest and market activity around the stock.

19 Mar 2025, 12:49:54 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.31% higher than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of midnight, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 15.31% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 7465, reflecting a decrease of 1.48%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong, sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 12:35:45 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7449.97 and 7390.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7390.02 and selling near hourly resistance 7449.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17448.9Support 17398.15
Resistance 27470.3Support 27368.8
Resistance 37499.65Support 37347.4
19 Mar 2025, 12:21:07 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7510.40
10 Days7490.61
20 Days7590.16
50 Days8299.57
100 Days8403.03
300 Days7224.83
19 Mar 2025, 12:21:04 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:15:14 PM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7396.45, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹7577.25

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has broken the first support of 7404.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7244.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of 7244.43 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:50:54 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.09% higher than yesterday

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 4.09% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 7397.15, reflecting a decrease of 2.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price combined with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 11:34:05 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7505.37 and 7407.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7407.42 and selling near hourly resistance 7505.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17449.97Support 17390.02
Resistance 27489.93Support 27370.03
Resistance 37509.92Support 37330.07
19 Mar 2025, 11:20:13 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7430.35, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹7577.25

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7430.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7404.62 and 7660.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7404.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7660.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:12:14 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price decreased by 1.97% today, reaching 7428, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Oracle Financial Services Software is experiencing a decline, other peers like Pb Fintech, Mphasis, and Kpit Technologies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.24% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7499.2-87.7-1.1613203.67052.2565207.17
Pb Fintech1530.5577.555.342254.951091.370422.14
Coforge7428.0-149.25-1.9710017.954291.0549520.4
Mphasis2295.25-0.10.03239.552171.043595.06
Kpit Technologies1270.528.42.291928.751142.1534874.09
19 Mar 2025, 11:00:00 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9400.0, 26.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy88109
    Hold4434
    Sell4333
    Strong Sell3443
19 Mar 2025, 10:49:36 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.63% higher than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge's trading volume up to 10 AM has increased by 14.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 7432.20, reflecting a decrease of 1.91%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:35:40 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7478.95 & a low of 7381.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17505.37Support 17407.42
Resistance 27541.13Support 27345.23
Resistance 37603.32Support 37309.47
19 Mar 2025, 10:13:12 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:54:14 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge's share price declined by 1.85% today, reaching 7437, while its peers exhibited mixed performance. Companies like Oracle Financial Services Software and Mphasis experienced declines, whereas Pb Fintech and Kpit Technologies saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex reported slight changes of -0.04% and +0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7499.95-86.95-1.1513203.67052.2565213.69
Pb Fintech1502.249.23.392254.951091.369117.73
Coforge7437.0-140.25-1.8510017.954291.0549580.4
Mphasis2279.65-15.7-0.683239.552171.043298.76
Kpit Technologies1258.0515.951.281928.751142.1534532.35
19 Mar 2025, 09:31:48 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7428.55, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹7577.25

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7428.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7404.62 and 7660.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7404.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7660.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:21:06 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 2.01%, currently trading at 7425.00. Over the past year, however, Coforge shares have experienced a gain of 32.80%, reaching 7425.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months-13.78%
6 Months8.11%
YTD-21.7%
1 Year32.8%
19 Mar 2025, 08:49:46 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17660.37Support 17404.62
Resistance 27755.93Support 27244.43
Resistance 37916.12Support 37148.87
19 Mar 2025, 08:34:51 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9400.0, 25.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy88109
    Hold4434
    Sell4333
    Strong Sell3443
19 Mar 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 309 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 709 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 303 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:15 AM IST

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7359.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7598.30 & 7342.65 yesterday to end at 7515.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue