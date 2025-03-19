Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge closed today at 7554.40, down -0.30% from yesterday's 7577.25

Coforge Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7382.70 and closed slightly lower at ₹7359.10. The stock reached a high of ₹7598.30 and a low of ₹7342.65 during the session. Coforge's market capitalization stood at ₹50,100.74 crore, reflecting its significant market presence. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05, with a trading volume of 6,253 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge has a 35.80% MF holding & 42.55% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 35.52% in to 35.80% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 42.09% in to 42.55% in quarter.
Coforge has a ROE of 24.09% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 20.06% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 23.00% respectively.
Coforge has delivered a EPS growth of 20.92% & a revenue growth of 25.33% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 111398.00 cr which is 21.36% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 49.46% for revenue & 36.25% in profit for the quarter 4.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9400.0, 24.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price declined by 0.30% today, reaching ₹7554.40, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Mphasis is experiencing a drop, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software, Pb Fintech, and Kpit Technologies are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7667.1
|80.2
|1.06
|13203.6
|7052.25
|66667.1
|Pb Fintech
|1547.9
|94.9
|6.53
|2254.95
|1091.3
|71220.43
|Coforge
|7554.4
|-22.85
|-0.3
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50363.08
|Mphasis
|2293.0
|-2.35
|-0.1
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43552.33
|Kpit Technologies
|1262.2
|20.1
|1.62
|1928.75
|1142.15
|34646.26
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹7365 and a high of ₹7592.80. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹227.80, showcasing the stock's volatility within the session. Investors may find these price points significant for future trading decisions.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price closed the day at ₹7554.40 - a 0.3% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7629.8 , 7730.35 , 7863.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7396.55 , 7263.85 , 7163.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Coforge Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 31.19% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹7554.40, reflecting a decrease of 0.30%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price change coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at ₹7549.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7404.62 and ₹7660.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7404.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7660.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7510.40
|10 Days
|7490.61
|20 Days
|7590.16
|50 Days
|8299.57
|100 Days
|8403.03
|300 Days
|7224.83
Coforge Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 32.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹7541.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.47%. Volume traded serves as a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7570.0 & a low of 7486.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 7517.82 and 7552.08, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7587.63
|Support 1
|7504.13
|Resistance 2
|7620.57
|Support 2
|7453.57
|Resistance 3
|7671.13
|Support 3
|7420.63
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9400.0, 24.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price is at ₹7548.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7404.62 and ₹7660.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7404.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7660.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 17.14% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹7500, reflecting a decrease of 1.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7505.0 & a low of 7423.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7517.82
|Support 1
|7436.47
|Resistance 2
|7552.08
|Support 2
|7389.38
|Resistance 3
|7599.17
|Support 3
|7355.12
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹7365 and a high of ₹7569.95. The day's performance reflects a moderate fluctuation, indicating potential investor interest and market activity around the stock.
Coforge Live Updates: As of midnight, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 15.31% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹7465, reflecting a decrease of 1.48%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong, sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Coforge Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7449.97 and 7390.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7390.02 and selling near hourly resistance 7449.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7448.9
|Support 1
|7398.15
|Resistance 2
|7470.3
|Support 2
|7368.8
|Resistance 3
|7499.65
|Support 3
|7347.4
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7510.40
|10 Days
|7490.61
|20 Days
|7590.16
|50 Days
|8299.57
|100 Days
|8403.03
|300 Days
|7224.83
Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has broken the first support of ₹7404.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7244.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹7244.43 then there can be further negative price movement.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 4.09% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹7397.15, reflecting a decrease of 2.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price combined with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7505.37 and 7407.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7407.42 and selling near hourly resistance 7505.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7449.97
|Support 1
|7390.02
|Resistance 2
|7489.93
|Support 2
|7370.03
|Resistance 3
|7509.92
|Support 3
|7330.07
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price is at ₹7430.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7404.62 and ₹7660.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7404.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7660.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price decreased by 1.97% today, reaching ₹7428, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Oracle Financial Services Software is experiencing a decline, other peers like Pb Fintech, Mphasis, and Kpit Technologies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.24% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7499.2
|-87.7
|-1.16
|13203.6
|7052.25
|65207.17
|Pb Fintech
|1530.55
|77.55
|5.34
|2254.95
|1091.3
|70422.14
|Coforge
|7428.0
|-149.25
|-1.97
|10017.95
|4291.05
|49520.4
|Mphasis
|2295.25
|-0.1
|0.0
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43595.06
|Kpit Technologies
|1270.5
|28.4
|2.29
|1928.75
|1142.15
|34874.09
Coforge Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9400.0, 26.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge's trading volume up to 10 AM has increased by 14.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹7432.20, reflecting a decrease of 1.91%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7478.95 & a low of 7381.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7505.37
|Support 1
|7407.42
|Resistance 2
|7541.13
|Support 2
|7345.23
|Resistance 3
|7603.32
|Support 3
|7309.47
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge's share price declined by 1.85% today, reaching ₹7437, while its peers exhibited mixed performance. Companies like Oracle Financial Services Software and Mphasis experienced declines, whereas Pb Fintech and Kpit Technologies saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex reported slight changes of -0.04% and +0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7499.95
|-86.95
|-1.15
|13203.6
|7052.25
|65213.69
|Pb Fintech
|1502.2
|49.2
|3.39
|2254.95
|1091.3
|69117.73
|Coforge
|7437.0
|-140.25
|-1.85
|10017.95
|4291.05
|49580.4
|Mphasis
|2279.65
|-15.7
|-0.68
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43298.76
|Kpit Technologies
|1258.05
|15.95
|1.28
|1928.75
|1142.15
|34532.35
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at ₹7428.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7404.62 and ₹7660.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7404.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7660.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 2.01%, currently trading at ₹7425.00. Over the past year, however, Coforge shares have experienced a gain of 32.80%, reaching ₹7425.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|-13.78%
|6 Months
|8.11%
|YTD
|-21.7%
|1 Year
|32.8%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7660.37
|Support 1
|7404.62
|Resistance 2
|7755.93
|Support 2
|7244.43
|Resistance 3
|7916.12
|Support 3
|7148.87
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9400.0, 25.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 303 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7598.30 & ₹7342.65 yesterday to end at ₹7515.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.