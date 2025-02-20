Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 7690.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7754 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 7685 and closed slightly higher at 7690.20. The stock experienced a high of 7858.70 and a low of 7575 during the session. With a market capitalization of 51,814.59 crore, Coforge has seen a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 15,396 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17906.35Support 17609.75
Resistance 28030.35Support 27437.15
Resistance 38202.95Support 37313.15
20 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9900.0, 27.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy1010910
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4443
20 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 413 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 496 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 398 k & BSE volume was 15 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7690.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7858.70 & 7575 yesterday to end at 7754. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

