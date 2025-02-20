Coforge Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7685 and closed slightly higher at ₹7690.20. The stock experienced a high of ₹7858.70 and a low of ₹7575 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹51,814.59 crore, Coforge has seen a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 15,396 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7906.35
|Support 1
|7609.75
|Resistance 2
|8030.35
|Support 2
|7437.15
|Resistance 3
|8202.95
|Support 3
|7313.15
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 27.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 398 k & BSE volume was 15 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7858.70 & ₹7575 yesterday to end at ₹7754. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.