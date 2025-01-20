Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 8730 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8618.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 8750 and closed slightly lower at 8730, with a high of 8780.4 and a low of 8600. The company's market capitalization stood at 58,377.27 crore. Over the past year, Coforge has experienced a significant range in share price, with a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 2,374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 0.17%, currently trading at 8622.30. Over the past year, Coforge shares have seen a significant increase of 33.22%, reaching 8622.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.11%
3 Months27.05%
6 Months44.42%
YTD-10.57%
1 Year33.22%
20 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18736.32Support 18563.07
Resistance 28842.28Support 28495.78
Resistance 38909.57Support 38389.82
20 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 310 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 474 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 307 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8730 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8780.4 & 8600 yesterday to end at 8618.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

