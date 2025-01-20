Coforge Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8750 and closed slightly lower at ₹8730, with a high of ₹8780.4 and a low of ₹8600. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹58,377.27 crore. Over the past year, Coforge has experienced a significant range in share price, with a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 2,374 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹8622.30. Over the past year, Coforge shares have seen a significant increase of 33.22%, reaching ₹8622.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.11%
|3 Months
|27.05%
|6 Months
|44.42%
|YTD
|-10.57%
|1 Year
|33.22%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8736.32
|Support 1
|8563.07
|Resistance 2
|8842.28
|Support 2
|8495.78
|Resistance 3
|8909.57
|Support 3
|8389.82
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 307 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8780.4 & ₹8600 yesterday to end at ₹8618.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.