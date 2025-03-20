Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge closed today at ₹7578.20, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹7554.40

Coforge Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7569.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹7577.25. The stock reached a high of ₹7592.80 and a low of ₹7365 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹50,363.08 crore, the stock has shown considerable volatility within the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,102 shares.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Coforge has delivered a EPS growth of 20.92% & a revenue growth of 25.33% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 111398.00 cr which is 21.36% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 49.46% for revenue & 36.25% in profit for the quarter 4.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price increased by 0.32% today, reaching ₹7578.20, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Pb Fintech and Oracle Financial Services Software are experiencing declines, Mphasis and Kpit Technologies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Pb Fintech
|1553.55
|-4.6
|-0.3
|2254.95
|1091.3
|71480.39
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7597.15
|-74.25
|-0.97
|13203.6
|7052.25
|66058.87
|Coforge
|7578.2
|23.8
|0.32
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50521.74
|Mphasis
|2304.0
|16.75
|0.73
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43761.26
|Kpit Technologies
|1278.7
|16.5
|1.31
|1928.75
|1142.15
|35099.17
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7591.15, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹7554.40
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at ₹7591.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7396.55 and ₹7629.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7396.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7629.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹7554.40. Over the past year, Coforge's shares have appreciated by 35.86%, reaching ₹7554.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|3 Months
|-15.28%
|6 Months
|10.05%
|YTD
|-21.86%
|1 Year
|35.86%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7629.8
|Support 1
|7396.55
|Resistance 2
|7730.35
|Support 2
|7263.85
|Resistance 3
|7863.05
|Support 3
|7163.3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 406 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 704 k
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 393 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7577.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7592.80 & ₹7365 yesterday to end at ₹7554.40. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.