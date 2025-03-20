Hello User
Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge closed today at 7578.20, up 0.32% from yesterday's 7554.40

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 07:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Highlights : Coforge stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 7554.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7578.20 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Highlights

Coforge Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 7569.95 and closed slightly higher at 7577.25. The stock reached a high of 7592.80 and a low of 7365 during the day. With a market capitalization of 50,363.08 crore, the stock has shown considerable volatility within the past year, with a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,102 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Coforge has delivered a EPS growth of 20.92% & a revenue growth of 25.33% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 111398.00 cr which is 21.36% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 49.46% for revenue & 36.25% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9400.0, 24.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy88109
    Hold4434
    Sell4333
    Strong Sell3443
20 Mar 2025, 06:04 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price increased by 0.32% today, reaching 7578.20, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Pb Fintech and Oracle Financial Services Software are experiencing declines, Mphasis and Kpit Technologies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Pb Fintech1553.55-4.6-0.32254.951091.371480.39
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7597.15-74.25-0.9713203.67052.2566058.87
Coforge7578.223.80.3210017.954291.0550521.74
Mphasis2304.016.750.733239.552171.043761.26
Kpit Technologies1278.716.51.311928.751142.1535099.17
20 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 7555 and reaching a high of 7780. This indicates a healthy fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor activity and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 03:52 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed today at ₹7578.20, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹7554.40

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price closed the day at 7578.20 - a 0.32% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7728.0 , 7868.0 , 7956.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7500.0 , 7412.0 , 7272.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:47 PM IST Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -7.80% lower than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 7.80% compared to yesterday, with the current price at 7578.20, reflecting a decline of 0.32%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST Coforge Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:12 PM IST Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7591.15, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹7554.40

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7591.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7396.55 and 7629.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7396.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7629.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Coforge Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7440.60
10 Days7490.14
20 Days7564.44
50 Days8252.75
100 Days8408.38
300 Days7237.36
20 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Coforge Live Updates: Coforge Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM IST Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -4.24% lower than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Coforge's trading volume has decreased by 4.24% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 7581.30, reflecting a decline of 0.36%. Trading volume is a key factor, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7621.47 and 7582.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7582.67 and selling near hourly resistance 7621.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17624.18Support 17558.93
Resistance 27656.22Support 27525.72
Resistance 37689.43Support 37493.68
20 Mar 2025, 02:02 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7611, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹7554.40

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7611 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7396.55 and 7629.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7396.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7629.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 10.16% higher than yesterday

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 10.16% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 7615.05, reflecting a rise of 0.80%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7642.68 and 7573.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7573.23 and selling near hourly resistance 7642.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17621.47Support 17582.67
Resistance 27642.63Support 27565.03
Resistance 37660.27Support 37543.87
20 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge stock experienced a day's low of 7555 and reached a high of 7780. This trading range reflects a notable fluctuation, indicating potential volatility in investor sentiment and market conditions for the stock on this particular day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:45 PM IST Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.27% higher than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge's trading volume until 12 AM has increased by 25.27% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 7614.95, reflecting a rise of 0.80%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with increased volume may signal potential further declines in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Coforge Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7648.5 & a low of 7579.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 7598.82 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 7567.63 & 7534.72 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17642.68Support 17573.23
Resistance 27680.32Support 27541.42
Resistance 37712.13Support 37503.78
20 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Coforge Live Updates: Coforge Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coforge Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coforge share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:14 PM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7608.95, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹7554.40

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7608.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7396.55 and 7629.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7396.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7629.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 39.94% higher than yesterday

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 39.94% compared to yesterday, with the price reaching 7639, reflecting a rise of 1.12%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price change with elevated volume could signal further declines in price.

20 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7741.8 and 7538.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7538.5 and selling near hourly resistance 7741.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17662.92Support 17598.82
Resistance 27695.83Support 27567.63
Resistance 37727.02Support 37534.72
20 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7628.05, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹7554.40

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7628.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7396.55 and 7629.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7396.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7629.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:12 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price increased by 1.10% today, reaching 7637.65, while its competitors show mixed performance. While Oracle Financial Services Software is experiencing a decline, other peers like Pb Fintech, Mphasis, and Kpit Technologies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.55% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Pb Fintech1569.010.850.72254.951091.372191.26
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7606.4-65.0-0.8513203.67052.2566139.3
Coforge7637.6583.251.110017.954291.0550918.08
Mphasis2321.133.851.483239.552171.044086.05
Kpit Technologies1277.715.51.231928.751142.1535071.72
20 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST Coforge Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 51.91% higher than yesterday

Coforge Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Coforge's trading volume has increased by 51.91% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 7604, reflecting a rise of 0.66%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Coforge Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7758.3 & a low of 7555.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17741.8Support 17538.5
Resistance 27851.7Support 27445.1
Resistance 37945.1Support 37335.2
20 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Coforge Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7700, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹7554.40

Coforge Live Updates: The current market price of Coforge has surpassed the first resistance of 7629.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7730.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 7730.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at 7554.40. Over the past year, Coforge's shares have appreciated by 35.86%, reaching 7554.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.07%
3 Months-15.28%
6 Months10.05%
YTD-21.86%
1 Year35.86%
20 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17629.8Support 17396.55
Resistance 27730.35Support 27263.85
Resistance 37863.05Support 37163.3
20 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 406 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 704 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 393 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7577.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7592.80 & 7365 yesterday to end at 7554.40. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.