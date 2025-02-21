Coforge Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7762.95 and closed at ₹7778.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹7869.80 and a low of ₹7618.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹51,887.42 crore, Coforge's 52-week range has been between ₹4291.05 and ₹10017.95. The trading volume on the BSE was 16,124 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 0.90%, currently trading at ₹7725.00. Over the past year, Coforge shares have risen by 19.06%, reaching ₹7725.00. In contrast, during the same period, the Nifty index increased by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|-3.3%
|6 Months
|28.09%
|YTD
|-19.35%
|1 Year
|19.06%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7766.97
|Support 1
|7634.02
|Resistance 2
|7823.93
|Support 2
|7558.03
|Resistance 3
|7899.92
|Support 3
|7501.07
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 27.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 601 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 483 k
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 585 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7778.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7869.80 & ₹7618.90 yesterday to end at ₹7764.90. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.