Coforge Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened and closed at ₹8637.15, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹8731.20 and a low of ₹8450. The market capitalization stood at ₹57776.87 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has experienced a high of ₹10017.95 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at 6820 shares.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8778.77
|Support 1
|8497.02
|Resistance 2
|8896.23
|Support 2
|8332.73
|Resistance 3
|9060.52
|Support 3
|8215.27
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8425.0, 2.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 350 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8731.2 & ₹8450 yesterday to end at ₹8650. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.