Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Coforge Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 7554.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7578.20 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 7600.05 and closed at 7554.40, experiencing a daily high of 7780 and a low of 7555. The company's market capitalization stood at 50,521.74 crore. Over the past year, Coforge reached a 52-week high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,807 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7712.55 & a low of 7555.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17759.77Support 17602.22
Resistance 27814.93Support 27499.83
Resistance 37917.32Support 37444.67
21 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17728.0Support 17500.0
Resistance 27868.0Support 27412.0
Resistance 37956.0Support 37272.0
21 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9400.0, 24.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy88109
    Hold4434
    Sell4433
    Strong Sell3343
21 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 406 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 704 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 393 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7554.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7780 & 7555 yesterday to end at 7578.20. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.