Coforge Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7600.05 and closed at ₹7554.40, experiencing a daily high of ₹7780 and a low of ₹7555. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹50,521.74 crore. Over the past year, Coforge reached a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,807 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge touched a high of 7712.55 & a low of 7555.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7759.77
|Support 1
|7602.22
|Resistance 2
|7814.93
|Support 2
|7499.83
|Resistance 3
|7917.32
|Support 3
|7444.67
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7728.0
|Support 1
|7500.0
|Resistance 2
|7868.0
|Support 2
|7412.0
|Resistance 3
|7956.0
|Support 3
|7272.0
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9400.0, 24.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 393 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7780 & ₹7555 yesterday to end at ₹7578.20. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend