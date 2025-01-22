Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -4.51 %. The stock closed at 8654.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8264.2 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 8715.55 and closed at 8654.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 8733.95 and a low of 8242.70 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 57,914.27 crore, with a trading volume of 10,638 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Coforge has seen a high of 10,017.95 and a low of 4,291.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 0.69%, currently trading at 8206.95. Over the past year, Coforge shares have experienced a gain of 31.48%, reaching 8206.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.86%
3 Months28.5%
6 Months33.69%
YTD-14.51%
1 Year31.48%
22 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18582.05Support 18091.5
Resistance 28902.65Support 27921.55
Resistance 39072.6Support 37600.95
22 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8425.0, 1.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 11710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy99910
    Hold3343
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4433
22 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 487 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 472 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 476 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8654.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8733.95 & 8242.7 yesterday to end at 8264.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

