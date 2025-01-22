Coforge Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8715.55 and closed at ₹8654.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8733.95 and a low of ₹8242.70 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,914.27 crore, with a trading volume of 10,638 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Coforge has seen a high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge's share price has decreased by 0.69%, currently trading at ₹8206.95. Over the past year, Coforge shares have experienced a gain of 31.48%, reaching ₹8206.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.86%
|3 Months
|28.5%
|6 Months
|33.69%
|YTD
|-14.51%
|1 Year
|31.48%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8582.05
|Support 1
|8091.5
|Resistance 2
|8902.65
|Support 2
|7921.55
|Resistance 3
|9072.6
|Support 3
|7600.95
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8425.0, 1.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 476 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8733.95 & ₹8242.7 yesterday to end at ₹8264.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.