Coforge Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9745 and closed at ₹9657.9, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹9798.9 and a low of ₹9349.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹62650.25 crore, Coforge's 52-week high stands at ₹9798.9, while the 52-week low is ₹4291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 13,082 shares.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8150.0, 13.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10432.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 654 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9798.9 & ₹9349.15 yesterday to end at ₹9369.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend