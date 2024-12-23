Hello User
Coforge Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -2.99 %. The stock closed at 9657.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9369.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9745 and closed at 9657.9, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 9798.9 and a low of 9349.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 62650.25 crore, Coforge's 52-week high stands at 9798.9, while the 52-week low is 4291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 13,082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8150.0, 13.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10432.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy991111
    Hold4435
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell3333
23 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 663 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 372 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 654 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9657.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9798.9 & 9349.15 yesterday to end at 9369.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.