Coforge Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8265.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹8264.20. The stock reached a high of ₹8362 and a low of ₹8142.70. Coforge's market capitalization stood at ₹55,233.21 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 8,830 shares traded.
23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹8264.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8362 & ₹8142.7 yesterday to end at ₹8215.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.