Coforge Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 9369.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9424.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9407.5 and closed at 9369.55. The stock reached a high of 9525.85 and a low of 9382.15, with a trading volume of 11,459 shares. Coforge's market capitalization stood at approximately 62,890.28 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 9798.9 and a low of 4291.05, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19489.72Support 19345.97
Resistance 29579.23Support 29291.73
Resistance 39633.47Support 39202.22
24 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8150.0, 13.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10432.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy991110
    Hold4435
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell3333
24 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 323 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 368 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 311 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9369.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9525.85 & 9382.15 yesterday to end at 9424.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

