Coforge Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9407.5 and closed at ₹9369.55. The stock reached a high of ₹9525.85 and a low of ₹9382.15, with a trading volume of 11,459 shares. Coforge's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹62,890.28 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹9798.9 and a low of ₹4291.05, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9489.72
|Support 1
|9345.97
|Resistance 2
|9579.23
|Support 2
|9291.73
|Resistance 3
|9633.47
|Support 3
|9202.22
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8150.0, 13.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10432.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|11
|10
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 311 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9525.85 & ₹9382.15 yesterday to end at ₹9424.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend