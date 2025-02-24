Coforge Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7724.95 and closed at ₹7795, reflecting a positive movement in the stock price. The day's trading saw a high of ₹7729.35 and a low of ₹7432.55. With a market capitalization of ₹49,915.74 crore, the stock's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and a low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 20,597 shares.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7686.17
|Support 1
|7374.22
|Resistance 2
|7872.53
|Support 2
|7248.63
|Resistance 3
|7998.12
|Support 3
|7062.27
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 32.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|9
|10
|9
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 611 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7729.35 & ₹7432.55 yesterday to end at ₹7487.30. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.