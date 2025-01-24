Coforge Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹8725.05 and closed at ₹8225.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹9319.85 and a low of ₹8688 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹61486.90 crore, Coforge's performance remains noteworthy as it trades significantly below its 52-week high of ₹10017.95, while its 52-week low stands at ₹4291.05. The BSE volume was 68,321 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8626.0, 5.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 313.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9319.85 & ₹8688 yesterday to end at ₹9156.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend