Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn Today

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹7427.20 and closed higher at ₹7487.30. The stock reached a high of ₹7700 and a low of ₹7245.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹50,901.75 crore, Coforge's performance reflects its potential, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹10,017.95 and low of ₹4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 20,267 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge's share price has dropped by -0.84% today, currently trading at ₹7570.80, mirroring the trend seen among its peers. Companies like Oracle Financial Services Software, PB Fintech, Mphasis, and Tata Elxsi are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight movements of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|8271.65
|-68.7
|-0.82
|13203.6
|7052.25
|71923.79
|PB Fintech
|1532.95
|-23.0
|-1.48
|2254.95
|1020.0
|70532.56
|Coforge
|7570.8
|-64.4
|-0.84
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50472.41
|Mphasis
|2474.0
|-15.05
|-0.6
|3239.55
|2180.05
|46990.17
|Tata Elxsi
|5807.2
|-47.35
|-0.81
|9082.9
|5785.65
|36169.33
Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at ₹7570.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7356.18 and ₹7817.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7356.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7817.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coforge has decreased by 0.57% today, currently trading at ₹7592.05. Over the past year, Coforge shares have increased by 15.48%, reaching ₹7592.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.72%
|3 Months
|-4.69%
|6 Months
|26.59%
|YTD
|-21.06%
|1 Year
|15.48%
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7817.63
|Support 1
|7356.18
|Resistance 2
|7992.77
|Support 2
|7069.87
|Resistance 3
|8279.08
|Support 3
|6894.73
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9900.0, 29.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|9
|10
|9
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 650 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7700 & ₹7245.85 yesterday to end at ₹7635.20. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.