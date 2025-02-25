Hello User
Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 7635.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7570.80 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 7427.20 and closed higher at 7487.30. The stock reached a high of 7700 and a low of 7245.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 50,901.75 crore, Coforge's performance reflects its potential, especially considering its 52-week high of 10,017.95 and low of 4,291.05. The BSE volume for the day was 20,267 shares.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST Coforge Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge's share price has dropped by -0.84% today, currently trading at 7570.80, mirroring the trend seen among its peers. Companies like Oracle Financial Services Software, PB Fintech, Mphasis, and Tata Elxsi are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight movements of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Oracle Financial Services Softwa8271.65-68.7-0.8213203.67052.2571923.79
PB Fintech1532.95-23.0-1.482254.951020.070532.56
Coforge7570.8-64.4-0.8410017.954291.0550472.41
Mphasis2474.0-15.05-0.63239.552180.0546990.17
Tata Elxsi5807.2-47.35-0.819082.95785.6536169.33
25 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST Coforge Live Updates: Coforge trading at ₹7570.80, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹7635.20

Coforge Live Updates: Coforge share price is at 7570.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7356.18 and 7817.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7356.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7817.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coforge has decreased by 0.57% today, currently trading at 7592.05. Over the past year, Coforge shares have increased by 15.48%, reaching 7592.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.72%
3 Months-4.69%
6 Months26.59%
YTD-21.06%
1 Year15.48%
25 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17817.63Support 17356.18
Resistance 27992.77Support 27069.87
Resistance 38279.08Support 36894.73
25 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9900.0, 29.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy910911
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4443
25 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 670 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 473 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 650 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹7487.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7700 & 7245.85 yesterday to end at 7635.20. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

