Coforge Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9413.2 and closed at ₹9403.4, experiencing a high of ₹9469.7 and a low of ₹9318.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹62,805.7 crore. Over the past year, Coforge reached a 52-week high of ₹9798.9 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,898 shares for the day, indicating moderate activity.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8150.0, 13.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10432.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|11
|10
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 241 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9469.7 & ₹9318.6 yesterday to end at ₹9396.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend