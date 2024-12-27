Coforge Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9429.95 and closed at ₹9396.75, experiencing a high of ₹9550 and a low of ₹9318.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹63,471.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9798.9 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,741 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coforge on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9567.9
|Support 1
|9376.9
|Resistance 2
|9635.75
|Support 2
|9253.75
|Resistance 3
|9758.9
|Support 3
|9185.9
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8150.0, 14.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10432.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|11
|10
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 298 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9550 & ₹9318.05 yesterday to end at ₹9526.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend