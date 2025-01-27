Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Coforge Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock price went up today, 27 Jan 2025, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 9200.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9222.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at 9156.65 and closed at 9200.80, reflecting a positive trend. The stock reached a high of 9430 and a low of 9072.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 61741.97 crore, Coforge's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of 10017.95 and a low of 4291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 17,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9564.0, 3.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3860.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy109910
    Hold3343
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell4433
27 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge volume yesterday was 858 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 614 k

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 840 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coforge Share Price Live Updates: Coforge closed at ₹9200.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9430 & 9072.55 yesterday to end at 9222.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.