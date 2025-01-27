Coforge Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Coforge Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coforge opened at ₹9156.65 and closed at ₹9200.80, reflecting a positive trend. The stock reached a high of ₹9430 and a low of ₹9072.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹61741.97 crore, Coforge's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of ₹10017.95 and a low of ₹4291.05. The BSE volume recorded was 17,606 shares.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9564.0, 3.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3860.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 840 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Coforge Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9430 & ₹9072.55 yesterday to end at ₹9222.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend